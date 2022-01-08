Analysts Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded down $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,367. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

