Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avalara posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,519 shares of company stock worth $13,486,698 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.