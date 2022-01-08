Analysts Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report sales of $391.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.57 million and the highest is $400.60 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $348.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 336,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.