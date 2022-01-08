Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gentherm posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

THRM opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

