Analysts Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE MMS opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. Maximus has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $96.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Maximus by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

