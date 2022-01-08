Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $53.25

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,521. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.