Analysts Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) PT at GBX 350.20

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350.20 ($4.72).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.23) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.13) to GBX 400 ($5.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 352 ($4.74) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of BAB stock remained flat at $GBX 341.30 ($4.60) during mid-day trading on Friday. 556,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,260. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.72.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.