Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $47.31

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $238,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

