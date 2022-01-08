Analysts Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target at $13.87

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. Equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 304,684 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.