Analysts Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) PT at C$5.63

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE CMG opened at C$4.41 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$354.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.62.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total value of C$62,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,796,818.40. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$42,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,634,897.76.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

