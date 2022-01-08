Analysts Set Expectations for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SSD opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

