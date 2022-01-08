Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Price Target at €47.56

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.56 ($54.04).

FRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FRE stock opened at €35.85 ($40.73) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.93. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

