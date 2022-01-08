Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target at $86.72

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.72.

A number of analysts have commented on IAFNF shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAFNF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.96. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.