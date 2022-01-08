Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $29.67

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.