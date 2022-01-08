Analysts Set Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) PT at $42.80

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.