Analysts Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT at $36.00

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

