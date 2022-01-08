Analysts Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT at $36.00

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

