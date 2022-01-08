Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) PT at $12.69

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,783,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,584. NU has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.