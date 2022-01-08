Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $16.00

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

PTVE stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

