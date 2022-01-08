Analysts Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Price Target at GBX 1,732.67

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.67 ($23.35).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.18) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.32) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($21.16) to GBX 1,733 ($23.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Prudential stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,320 ($17.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £36.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,359.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,411.05. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.54).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

