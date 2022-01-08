Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

RYTM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,574. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

