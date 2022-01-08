Analysts Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Target Price at $18.40

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.