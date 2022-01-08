Analysts Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Target Price at €106.76

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €106.76 ($121.32).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ZAL opened at €67.18 ($76.34) on Tuesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($56.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.71.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

