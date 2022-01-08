Analyzing Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) & Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Real Brands alerts:

This table compares Real Brands and Ambev’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambev $11.33 billion 3.60 $2.21 billion $0.18 14.39

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Real Brands and Ambev, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambev 1 5 2 0 2.13

Ambev has a consensus price target of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 36.42%. Given Ambev’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than Real Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Ambev 22.81% 19.83% 12.52%

Volatility & Risk

Real Brands has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambev beats Real Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. is a Brand Building company in the Hemp-Derived CBD Industry. It develops consumer products in the following categories: smokables, edibles, and topicals. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division. The CAC segment includes its direct operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, Barbados, and Panama. The Canada segment covers includes domestic sales in Canada and some exports to the United States market. The Canada segment represents the Labatt’s operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.