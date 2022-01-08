Analyzing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -29.50% -87.26% -20.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00 8X8 1 6 4 0 2.27

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.02%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 85.32%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than 8X8.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 21.56 $1.85 million N/A N/A 8X8 $532.34 million 3.56 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -10.52

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats 8X8 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

