Analyzing Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) & Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Captor Capital and Centamin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Centamin 0 1 4 0 2.80

Centamin has a consensus price target of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.26%. Given Centamin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centamin is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and Centamin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Centamin $828.74 million 1.72 $155.98 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centamin beats Captor Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

