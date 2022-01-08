Analyzing Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) & Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aridis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -227.65% Immutep N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Immutep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aridis Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 24.17 -$22.33 million ($3.79) -0.45 Immutep $2.96 million 95.51 -$22.34 million N/A N/A

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immutep.

Risk & Volatility

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and Immutep, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aridis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immutep 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 810.85%. Immutep has a consensus price target of $8.65, indicating a potential upside of 161.33%. Given Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aridis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immutep.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Immutep shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

