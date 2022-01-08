Anchor Market Cap Achieves $10.36 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001932 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.36 million and $6,480.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

