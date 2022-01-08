Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.17.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.83. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$31.81 and a 52 week high of C$55.84.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.90 million. Research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at C$704,588.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

