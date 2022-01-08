Andrew J. Quigg Sells 1,391 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $109.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.