AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.02) -$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

