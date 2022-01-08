Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Up 7.9%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 26,194,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 48,149,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.84. The company has a market cap of £11.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Angus Energy Company Profile (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery; and a 12.5% interest in the A24 prospect.

