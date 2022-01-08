ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

