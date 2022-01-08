Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.73.

APLS opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

