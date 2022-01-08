Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $45.70 million and $4.16 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00209708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00036703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.43 or 0.00473770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00085104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

