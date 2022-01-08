Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.