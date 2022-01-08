Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $83,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.99 and a twelve month high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.