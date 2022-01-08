Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

