Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $3.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of APRE opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.15.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

