Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $148.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. On the flip side, Aptiv's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected revenue performance in the past four quarters. The company is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Acquisitions and collaborations help Aptiv capitalize on developing automotive markets.”

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

Aptiv stock opened at $169.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.14. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv by 95.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.