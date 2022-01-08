ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ARCW opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.90.
