ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 499,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.47.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

