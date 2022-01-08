Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arcimoto has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

