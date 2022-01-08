Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Down 46.8% in December

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 459,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASC remained flat at $$3.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

