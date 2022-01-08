Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

