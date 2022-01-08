Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Argo Group International were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 31.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARGO opened at $58.59 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

ARGO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

