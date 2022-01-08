Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.44. 7,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

ARHS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter purchased 30,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 in the last ninety days.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

