Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 455,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

