Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,451 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,026,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

