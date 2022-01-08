Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of Artisan Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

