ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

